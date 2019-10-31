News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Endangered Red Panda cubs emerge from their Chester Zoo den for the first time

Published: Thursday, Oct 31st, 2019
Share:

A pair of endangered red panda cubs have been spotted emerging from their den at Chester Zoo for the first time.

The rare twins – named Huo Hu, meaning ‘Firefox’, and Tiang Tang, meaning ‘Heaven’ – were born at the zoo in June this year.

After staying tucked up in nest boxes for several months – with mum, Nima and dad, Koda – they have now been photographed exploring their outside habitat at the zoo.

Classed by conservationists as endangered in the wild, red pandas are found in the mountainous regions of Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar and southern China.

Their population is estimated at fewer than 10,000 – a 40% decline in just 50 years.

The zoo’s conservationists are part of a Europe-wide breeding programme for the species, aimed at boosting their population.

“Red pandas are the most incredible, beautiful species, but they’re under serious threat in the wild from human activity,” Andrew Mckenzie, Deputy Curator of Mammals, said.

“Widespread habitat destruction, trapping for the illegal pet trade and poaching for fur have led to a rapidly decreasing population.

A world without red pandas is simply unthinkable, so the European breeding programme for the species is increasingly important. That’s what makes these new arrivals even more special to us.

Thankfully, our little male Huo Hu and his sister Tiang Tang are thriving. After snuggling up in their nest boxes over summer, they’re now looking big and strong. They’re ready to explore!” Andrew added.

In recent years, we’ve been fighting for the future of the red panda through habitat-focused conservation projects in the Sichuan Mountains of China, where the pandas can be found among the bamboo forests.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police warning over bogus Trick or Treat caller in Flint

Don’t bin leftover pumpkin carvings urges RSPCA Cymru – leave them out for wildlife to feed on

First Day Of 2019 Graduation Ceremonies Held At Wrexham Glyndwr University

New 4DX ‘Extreme Sensory’ cinema screen opens at Cineworld Broughton this week

Police and fire service team up to promote safe Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations

Cheshire man arrested over UK’s biggest ever drugs racket

General Election, what happens now?

Holywell’s high street set to be open to traffic in time for Christmas events

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones calls for reform on right to die


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn