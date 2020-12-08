Emirates welcomes first of three A380s to be delivered in December and it’s powered by sustainable aviation fuel

Emirates has taken delivery of its 116th A380 and the first of three Airbus superjumbos to join its fleet in 2020.

The aircraft arrived in Dubai in the early hours of Saturday morning, powered by a blend of conventional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel.

Emirates is scheduled to receive two more A380 aircraft later this month – the wings for the A380 are made here in Deeside.

Since its entry into the Emirates fleet 12 years ago, the A380 has been the airline’s flagship:





Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline said: “The A380 has been a success story for Emirates, and this is reflected in the strong customer interest wherever we’ve deployed the aircraft over the years.”

“The A380 has helped us efficiently serve customer demand at slot constrained airports and also on trunk routes, supporting our long-haul hub operations. Importantly, with the space and technology on this aircraft, we’ve been able to introduce new concepts onboard that have transformed the flying experience for the better.”

“We look forward to introducing our Premium Economy experience on which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months, and we will continue to invest in our world-class A380 product experience.”

“The A380 will remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will re-deploy it on more routes as travel demand returns.”

Sir Tim commented on the airline’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact: “Sustainability remains very much on our agenda at Emirates.”

“We are watching developments in sustainable aviation fuel very closely, and we look forward to a time when it can be produced at scale, and in a cost competitive manner.”

“Our latest A380 delivery flight was partially powered by sustainable aviation fuel and this is a positive step towards reducing our overall emissions.”