Emirates decks out an Airbus A380 in cricket livery ahead of ICC World Cup in Wales and England

Emirates unveiled an Airbus A380 featuring a cricket-themed livery in Dubai yesterday as part of the build up to the 2019 cricket World Cup being co hosted in Wales and England.

Retired Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, and Emirates sponsored Lancashire team players Saqib Mahmood and Tom Bailey helped to marshal the newly emblazoned aircraft out of the Emirates Engineering hangar.

The cricket players were accompanied by Emirates Engineering staff who had worked on installing the decal, and who were later treated to a game of mini-cricket by the aircraft.

The attention-grabbing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 decal covers a substantial area of 694sqm on the Emirates A380 fuselage and includes player silhouettes batting and bowling against a backdrop of vibrant shades of purple and pink.

The decal was installed on A6-EOH, which later flew to London Heathrow, over the next few months, the aircraft is expected to fly to other UK points including Manchester and London Gatwick.

Cricket fans and aviation enthusiasts alike can also look out for the aircraft landing and taking off in Johannesburg, Mumbai, as well as Emirates destinations served by the A380 in both Australia and New Zealand.

Emirates will also be flying most of the national teams to the event as they get ready to compete for the trophy and title of world champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.

The tournament will run from 30 May to 14 July 2019, with teams competing from England, South Africa, Pakistan, India, West Indies, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.