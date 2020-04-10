Emergency services called to incident in Garden City on Thursday night

Emergency services including police, coastguard and RNLI Flint were called to an incident in Garden City last night.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were seen on Welsh Road near the Blue Bridge.

The road was closed the traffic as the so far undisclosed incident was dealt with.

Three Coastguard rescue teams were scrambled to the scene just after 9pm.

The Flint based RNLI Lifeboat was also called out at 9.25pm it launched into the River Dee from the Dock Road slipway in Connah’s Quay.

One local resident said there was a large number of police officers spotted close by and one person was seen being taken into an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to assist North Wales Police with an incident at the Blue Bridge, Queensferry.

Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat also tasked.

On Scene, OIC (Officer In Charge) liaised with Police Sergeant. After approximately 35 minutes situation had concluded safely and all units stood down.”