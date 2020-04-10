Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 10th Apr 2020

Updated: Fri 10th Apr

Emergency services called to incident in Garden City on Thursday night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Emergency services including police, coastguard and RNLI Flint were called to an incident in Garden City last night.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were seen on Welsh Road near the Blue Bridge.

The road was closed the traffic as the so far undisclosed incident was dealt with.

Three Coastguard rescue teams were scrambled to the scene just after 9pm.

The Flint based RNLI Lifeboat was also called out at 9.25pm it launched into the River Dee from the Dock Road slipway in Connah’s Quay.

One local resident said there was a large number of police officers spotted close by and one person was seen being taken into an ambulance.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard along with Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team to assist North Wales Police with an incident at the Blue Bridge, Queensferry.

Flint R.N.L.I Lifeboat also tasked.

On Scene, OIC (Officer In Charge) liaised with Police Sergeant. After approximately 35 minutes situation had concluded safely and all units stood down.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

North Flintshire District Police Inspector plea for public to stay at home over Easter bank holiday

News

Council ordered to pay woman who waited almost two years to have fence put up

News

Easter break extended at Airbus Broughton due to falling aircraft demand

News

Health Minister: Some progress being made from lockdown measures but ‘zero chance’ they will be lifted yet

News

Coronavirus: Plans for the first temporary morgue in North Wales have been unveiled

News

This Connah’s Quay dad is making hundreds of 3D printed visors but could make 500 more a day with some financial backing

News

Read 1,245,688 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn