Fire and Ambulance crews were called out to a premises on Deeside Industrial Park today following reports a women had got stuck in a car tyre.

Fire crews were called to a play area at the premises on 3rd avenue at 12.56, firefighters had to use a Hilti power saw to free the woman from the tyre.

The Fire Service say she was released at 1.11pm by a crew from Deeside Fire Station.

The ambulance service say they were also called to the incident but were not required to attend.