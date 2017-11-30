Two people taken to hospital following a collision near Saltney Ferry

Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision near Saltney Ferry this morning.

The crash happened on the B5129 around the back of the Airbus factory between Saltney and Sandycroft and involved a Vauxhall Corsa and VW Polo.

Two ambulance crews along with police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash which happened around 8.30am.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area while the dealt with the collision.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service has said;

“We were called at shortly after 8.30am this morning to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Flint Road, Saltney Ferry.

A woman has been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a man has been taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.”