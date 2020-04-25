Elderly residents in Flintshire are being “pressured” into having driveways disinfected by rogue traders say police

Deeside.com > News

Sat 25th Apr 2020

A warning has been issued to look out for rogue traders who are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after reports elderly and vulnerable residents in Flintshire have been pressured into having their driveways washed and disinfectant for cash.

Officers from North Flintshire police team are warning the public to be vigilant and to “please look out for your neighbours”

Those trying to pressure people into paying for the ‘service’ are claiming it protects against the COVID-19 virus, “to be clear, this is nonsense.” Police have said.

Police have already stopped some suspects and are on the lookout for a Transit tipper believed to be involved.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We have had numerous reports today of elderly and vulnerable people being pressured to have their driveways washed and disinfected.

They’re claiming that it protects against the COVID-19 virus. To be clear, this is nonsense.

We are out patrolling and have stopped some suspects already.

We’re still specifically looking for a white Transit tipper with registration similar to NA13.

Please let us know about anything similar by calling 101 – or 999 if you’re being threatening or pressured in any way.

Please look out for your neighbours. We will respond robustly.”

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



