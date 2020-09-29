Elderly Caergwrle man scammed out of thousands of pounds by fraudster

An elderly man has lost thousands of pounds after being targeted by scammers.

Police say the man, who lives in the Caergwrle area, lost £6,000 of his life savings to a phone fraudster who claimed to represent his bank.

The scammer told the man that he had to transfer thousands of pounds to a “safe account” and to “not mention it to anyone.”

Members of the public are now being urged to alert elderly neighbours and relatives of such scams and help protect them from fraudsters.





Tips to avoid being scammed:

– Be cautious and listen to your instincts. Don’t be afraid to hang up, bin it, delete it or shut the door. Take your time and don’t be rushed or feel pressured.

– Always ask for Identification, even if they are in uniform or represent a charity.

– When online, be aware of fake. Use trusted sources such as .gov.uk or NHS.uk websites .Type in the addresses in and don’t click on links in emails.

– Report suspicious texts. Forward original message to7726(spells spam on keypad)

– Only purchase goods from legitimate retailers and take a moment to think before parting with money or personal information.

– Know who you’re dealing with – if you need help, talk to someone you know or get in touch with your local Council on the numbers below.

– Protect your financial information, especially from people you don’t know. Never give your bank card or PIN to a stranger.

If you think you’ve been scammed, report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and if you need advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. For a Welsh speaking advisor call 0808 223 1144. If you are in immediate danger, contact the police on 999.

Contact your bank if you think you have been scammed.

To learn more about different types of scams and how to protect yourself and others, visit www.FriendsAgainstScams.org.uk and complete the free online training.