Easter football college event scores highly with young people from Wales

Published: Thursday, May 2nd, 2019
A renowned annual football event has proved a major hit at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

The Easter Football College – which the university runs annually – drew more participants than ever to its 2019 sessions, to take part in three days dedicated to coaching and football science.

The course, funded by the North and Mid Wales Reaching Wider Partnership, was led by specialists in the field including Wrexham Glyndwr University lecturer in Football and Coaching Science Chris Hughes.

Open to any young person living in Wales, the three days the college ran saw its participants put through their paces on the sports facilities at the university’s Plas Coch campus, as well as taking part in classroom-based sessions.

Organiser and university Widening Access Coordinator Sarah Gaffney said: We had a great mix of people taking part in this year’s college, and I was pleased to hear that everyone enjoyed their time with us.

“The Easter Football College is designed to introduce its participants to coaching and football science, but it does so much more than that.

“Sport is a great way to bring communities together, and the course not only teaches participants football skills – it shows them how those skills can help build strong relationships and boost their communities.

“Lots of those who took part in this year’s event finished it inspired to develop their skills – and a number of young people who have taken part over the years have gone on to build on the skills they learnt through further study on our Football and the Performance Specialist degree.

“Coaching helps build the players of tomorrow – and it helps build our communities – so knowing we are might be helping inspire Wales’ next generation of coaches is good news!”

Find out more about Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Football Coaching and the Performance Specialist BSc (Hons) Degree – designed in partnership with the Football Association of Wales – here: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Undergraduatecourses/FootballCoachingandthePerformanceSpecialist/

