Drivers warned over roadworks on busy main road in Flint which could take up to 2 months to complete

Motorists are being warned about a proposed roadworks scheme on the busy A548 in Flint which may take up to eight weeks to complete.

Flintshire County Council has been busy putting letters through the doors of households in the Flint area as it looks to minimise distribution as much as possible.

Maintenance works is set to begin in October on Chester Road, it will involve concrete carriageway repairs followed by a thin surfacing overlay.

A temporary one way system will be put into will be in place prohibiting vehicles from travelling towards Oakenholt from Flint.

“The one way restriction will be in place for the duration of the works to ensure the safety of the workforce engaged in the cooperation and the highway user’ a letter sent out by the councils Streetscene and Transportation department states.

Flintshire County Council will be holding an information event “so that residents and business owners in the area can come and find out more about the project.”

The event is on Thursday September 13 between 2.00pm and 6.30pm at Flint Town Hall.

The letter goes onto say:

“We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation during these, works and assure you that we will work closely with you to make sure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Should you have any queries relating to the above works please contact Flintshire County Council; StreetScene and Transportation on 01352 701234.”