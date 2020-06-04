Drivers granted 7 month photocard licence extension

Drivers with a photocard driving licence due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted a 7 month extension from the date of expiry the DVLA has announced today (4 June 2020).

This will help drivers to make necessary journeys without having to obtain a new photograph to renew their licence.

Normally drivers are required to renew their photocard licence every 10 years, and bus and lorry drivers every 5 years.

A new EU regulation has now been introduced which means photocards that expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be automatically extended for a further 7 months from the date of expiry.





Drivers will be sent a reminder to renew before their 7 month extension ends.

This extension applies to the photocard. If a driver’s entitlement to drive is due to expire and they wish to continue to hold a valid licence, they will need to renew this entitlement in the normal way.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said

“This extension will make it easier for drivers who need to update their photocard licence with a new photograph. This means as long as they have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends.

This change will be introduced from 4 June 2020.”’