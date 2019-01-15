Driver seriously injured following a crash on the A55 in Flintshire last night

Police have said a man has sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the A55 in Flintshire last night, Monday 14 January.

Officers were called just after 8.30pm to a report of a one-vehicle collision involving a silver coloured Renault Grand Scenic on the eastbound carriageway of the A55 between Ewloe and Dobshill.

The driver of the Renault sustained serious injuries and was taken by Ambulance to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are making enquiries to establish how the collision happened and are appealing for anyone with information to get in contact.”

Police closed the eastbound A55 between Ewloe Loop and Dobshill while the incident was dealt with.

Fire crews from Deeside and Buckley were called upon to free a person from the vehicle which appeared to have come off the carriageway close to a bridge on the Drury section of the road.

According to a traffic report the eastbound section was fully closed at 9.40pm to allow police investigation works to be carried out, traffic was diverted through Hawarden.

Stephen who went past the scene posted on Deeside.com Facebook Page saying: “Multiple police cars and they have investigators out taking pictures and surveying the scene.”

He added: “Council have just been out and put diversion signs through Hawarden.”

Following investigation work, the road was cleared and reopened just before 1am.

Sergeant Liam Ho of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of the A55 Ewloe loop at junction 34 and junction 35 Broughton between 7:10pm and 8pm.

“Anyone with dashcam footage which captures the incident, or the moments leading up to it is also asked to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact officers at the Eastern Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference number X006443.