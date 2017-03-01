Driver caught on mobile phone in Deeside today one of the first to be issued ticket under new legislation

A driver who was caught using their mobile phone today while driving through Queensferry was one of first to be issued a ticket by North Wales Police since new legislation came into force.

The driver of a black Mercedes travelling east on the A494 was pulled over for the offence and now faces six points and a £200 fine under new rules which came into force at 12.01 AM today.

North Wales Roads Policing Unit (@NWPRPU) tweeted a picture of the first offender at 11.19AM however, there’s some debate amongst officers who was the first in Flintshire to issue a ticket under the new legislation with South Flintshire claiming the accolade.

I don’t think so @NWPRPU we issued a female who was seen driving using her mobile phone in Mold town centre at 11.15 hrs today #BePhoneSmart https://t.co/z3gJejkYYK — NWPSouthFlintshire (@NWPSouthFlints) March 1, 2017

The new penalties, announced by the Department for Transport, also mean that anyone who is caught on their phone within the first two years of driving could have their licence revoked as a result.

North Wales Police along with all other forces in England and Wales are co-ordinating week-long operations to enforce new penalties for mobile phone use at the wheel

As well as running targeted operations across the week, police are helping to raise awareness of the new penalties for this offence which come into force today.

North Wales Police will be actively taking part with officers from the Roads Policing Unit carrying out dedicated patrols using marked and unmarked vehicles to target those flouting the law.

Inspector Dave Cust from the Roads Policing Unit said:

Using a mobile phone behind the wheel remains a serious concern to police. Along with drink driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and driving carelessly, using a mobile phone behind the wheel, whether it be texting, using an app, or making a phone call is classed as one of the ‘Fatal 5’; the 5 most common causes of fatal road traffic collisions. These new penalties reflect the seriousness of the offence and will strengthen the deterrent against using a mobile phone behind the wheel, however, we need people to understand that this is not a minor offence that they can get away with. We’d also like to emphasize that if you are a new driver, and you do receive 6 points within the first two years of passing your test, then your licence would be revoked by the DVLA. We will continue to work with our road safety partners to make it socially unacceptable to use a mobile phone behind the wheel. It’s not just about the penalties doubling either – we also need to remind people that they risk hurting or killing an innocent person on the roads by either checking that text, uploading onto social media or taking that call. Don’t do it – and don’t let others take the risk either.

Wales Secretary Alun Cairns said:

The UK Government’s new sanctions for drivers who use mobile phonesat the wheel are absolutely justified. We may all be increasingly dependent on mobile phones, but a few seconds’ distraction looking at a screen when you are driving can prove fatal. Drivers’ eyes need to be firmly on the road. The new penalties are a powerful deterrent to anybody tempted to text or call when driving. We have a responsibility to make Welsh roads as safe as possible, and this change to the law will help do that.

Between 1st January and 31st December 2016, North Wales Police issued 924 TORs (Traffic Offence Reports) to drivers who were caught using their mobile phone behind the wheel.

During the same period, Go Safe also issued 81 NIPs (Notice of Intended Prosecutions) to those caught using their phones whilst driving.

Follow police activity with the hashtags #itcanwait #eyesontheroad #Fatal5 #bephonesmart and #noexcuses