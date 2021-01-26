Driver caught doing 109mph on A55 in Flintshire today was also breaching Covid regulations

North Wales Roads Policing Unit clocked a driver doing 109 mph on the A55 in Broughton earlier today.

Police said the male driver, who has only held a licence for six months, was also in breach of non essential travel rules

In an update on social media, PC Thomas Hough said: “If you’re going to breach covid, best not draw attention to yourself at these sort of speeds on wet icy roads!”

“Male driver stopped in Broughton A55 today at 109 mph, also in breach of covid on an unnecessary journey… To add insult to injury he’s only had his licence 6 months!!”



