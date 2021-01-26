Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Jan 2021

Updated: Tue 26th Jan

Driver caught doing 109mph on A55 in Flintshire today was also breaching Covid regulations

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Roads Policing Unit clocked a driver doing 109 mph on the A55 in Broughton earlier today.

Police said the male driver, who has only held a licence for six months, was also in breach of non essential travel rules

In an update on social media, PC Thomas Hough said: “If you’re going to breach covid, best not draw attention to yourself at these sort of speeds on wet icy roads!”

“Male driver stopped in Broughton A55 today at 109 mph, also in breach of covid on an unnecessary journey… To add insult to injury he’s only had his licence 6 months!!”




Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Cold weather blamed as Welsh Government fails to hit target of vaccinating 70% of over-80s against Covid-19

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital: Capacity increased as space runs out at Wrexham Maelor

News

Northop Hall Gateway Services property valued at £650,000 following owner’s retirement

News

All lanes on stretch of the A55 in Cheshire back open following earlier collision involving a lorry

News

Deeside Rainbow Hospital now treating the highest number of patients since first opening

News

Successful first year reported for Deeside’s £800m incinerator despite Covid-19 pandemic

News

Former Flint community hospital could be demolished to make way for new care home after arson attack

News

North Wales artists given route into creative industries by employment hub

News

Investigation set to be held into claims Denbighshire council staff tried to ‘jump queue’ for Covid vaccine

Denbighshire





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn