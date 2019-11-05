News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Driver arrested after fleeing from police in Bagillt

Published: Tuesday, Nov 5th, 2019
A man was arrested for a series of alleged offences on Monday following a police chase in Bagillt.

Officers from North Wales Police only wanted to offer the driver “some words of advice about not wearing a seatbelt” when he made off.

Once it had been stopped, police recovered an offensive weapon from the car which had suffered extensive damage. 

A post of on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states:  

“Sorry if we blocked the road today.

The driver of this vehicle decided to make off from Police today when they only wanted to offer him some words of advice about not wearing a seatbelt!

Needless to say he is now under arrest for dangerous driving, failing stop for police, driving whilst under the influence of drugs, no insurance and possessing an offensive weapon.

Oh and of course….. no seatbelt!

No one was injured in this incident as the vehicle he happened to make off from was only one of our awesome traffic cops.

As for the self- inflicted damage to your car…… we’re sure it will buff right out!”

