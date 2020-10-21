Domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors in Wales encouraged to seek help during firebreak lockdown

The Deputy Minister of Wales has today announced an appeal for people to look out for signs of domestic abuse over the upcoming firebreak lockdown.

Chief Whip Jane Hutt MS also encouraged both victims and survivors to seek help and escape their homes if they can.

Specialist services such as helplines are still open and available for victims of domestic abuse to use.

Perpetrator services, which work to prevent incidents of domestic abuse, also remain open and continues to provide support especially during the lockdown period.





Jane Hutt MS said: “Times of crisis can result in an increase in incidents of domestic violence, and home is not always a place of safety.

“It is vital, if you are at risk, that you should seek support straight away. You will not be in trouble if you need to leave your home to seek help, and specialist services are open and operating, refuges will take referrals, and support is available to help you.

“I want to emphasise this – if you are in danger or need to leave your home to escape domestic abuse, you are allowed to do so – you will not be in trouble. You can cross county boundaries and travel wherever necessary, and specialist services can help find you suitable emergency accommodation and support.

“I urge communities, friends, neighbours, postal workers and delivery drivers across Wales to look out for each other, and act as the eyes and ears for victims of abuse who need help. These are scary times for all of us, but those at risk of abuse could be hanging on to life by a thread.

“It is very important, for your safety and the victim’s, that you don’t intervene yourself, but you can help by calling 999 in an emergency or ‘Live Fear Free’.

“You could be saving a life.”

Here are some ways to get help if a friend, family member or colleague is suffering domestic abuse: