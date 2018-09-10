Do you know this man? He is suspected of shoplifting from a Flintshire convenience store

Officers from South Flintshire policing team are seeking the public’s help in catching a suspected shoplifter who they also believe caused criminal damage.

The incident happened in Leeswood Co-op recently, the man was captured on the store’s surveillance camera, he is seen wearing a blue ‘Gillet’ type jacket with a green hooded top underneath.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

This male is a suspect in a Shoplifting and a Criminal Damage at the Co-op, Leeswood. Do you know him?

If so, please call 101” quoting reference 18300087069