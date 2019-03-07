Do you know how to protect your business from cyber threats? Free session in Mold on Friday

The importance of cyber security and the threats posed to businesses will be highlighted in Flintshire tomorrow, Friday, March 8.

Staff from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) Cybercrime team are running a free advice and guidance session for businesses to help you understand what steps you can take to protect against cyber threats.

During the session those attending will learn how criminals can “target your business online and why they could be interested in you.”

“Walk away with simple tools and tips which you can share with your friends and family.” A spokesperson for NWROCU said.

This session is limited to 30 places – you can book a place here.

The event is part of a national ‘Cyber Bus Tour’ which aims to spread online security messages as far as possible to help make Wales a safer place to live, work and do business online.

The bus will be staffed by bilingual Police Cyber Protect Officers and other cyber security experts as well as partners such as Get Safe Online & the National Cyber Security Centre.

Statistics recently published by Action Fraud reveal that more than £190,000 a day are lost in the UK by victims of cyber-crime.

More than a third of victims in that period fell prey to the hacking of social media and email accounts.

Action Fraud also say that £34.6m was reported to be stolen from victims between April and September 2018, a 24% increase on the previous six months.

The City of London Police, which runs Action Fraud, has warned people to keep separate passwords for online accounts.

Figures show that 13,357 people in the UK reported cyber-crimes over six months and over 5,000 of those people were hacked via their social media and email accounts, costing victims £14.8m.

Detective Constable Symon Kendall of Tarian said: “We aim to utilise the bus to speak to anyone who is interested in upskilling themselves and we can demonstrate scams and hacks.

“It is estimated that the vulnerability to cybercrime can be reduced by up to 80% by taking five key steps in increasing cyber security.

We recognise that the majority of campaigns rely on social media and website information and the majority of cyber security events are attended by those with an interest in cyber security.