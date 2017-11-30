Director of Deeside recycling firm fined after worker’s arm was amputated

A plastic recycling company director has received a suspended 10-week prison sentence and fine after a worker’s arm was amputated.

Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard how a Clark Technologies Wales Ltd employee was injured whilst he was cleaning out the plastic washing plant at their recycling facility on Deva Industrial Park, Deeside.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident which occurred on the 6 December 2016, found that no safe system of work existed for operation of the machine and the site had not appointed a competent person to provide health and safety advice.

Robert James Shepherd, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 37 of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and has been given a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He has also been ordered to pay costs of £4,000 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Speaking after the case, HSE inspector Mhairi Duffy said

“Those in control of work have a responsibility to devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workers in the safe system of working.

“If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the life-changing injuries sustained by the employee could have been prevented.”