Digital Skills workshops held at Glyndwr University as part of Europe-wide training event series

Digital skills workshops backed by Facebook have been held at Wrexham Glyndwr University as part of a Europe-wide series of training events.

The skills workshops were run by the Extraordinary Club and the university’s Enhancing Entrepreneurship team after senior Glyndwr lecturer Graeme Park helped bring them together.

Graeme had spoken with Dawn Paine, the co-founder of the Extraordinary Club, as part of Creative Futures, a series of talks with leading figures across a wide range of media industries at Glyndwr earlier in the year. He realised the potential of the digital skills sessions run by the club and linked them with Enhancing Entrepreneurship staff so that sessions could be brought to Wrexham.

In the day of events, participants – which included both Glyndwr staff and students and employees of Glyndwr’s industry partner companies – were shown a series of hints, tips and tricks which they could use to improve their digital skills.

Extraordinary Club marketing executive Katie May said: “The Extraordinary Club is Facebook’s biggest digital skills provider in the UK, and its training programme is part of a Europe-wide digital initiative led by the social media giants.

“The digital skills sessions offer anyone 16 or older an insight into all the different work and life hacks you can access, making sure you’re being the most productive you can be.

With the technology changing our industries and work climate at an alarming rate, it’s paramount that everyone should be doing their bit to help up-skill themselves and embrace the new digital era.

Whether you are currently studying at college or university or are already in a role within a business, the Facebook Digital Skills Programme offers a mixture of tips, tricks and tools alongside gaining some hard and soft skills that can be applied to any aspect of their careers,

“The Extraordinary Club are thrilled to be working with Facebook so they can offer free training to the North West, alongside great partners such as Wrexham Glyndwr University.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University Enterprise and Innovation development officer Charlotte Oram-Gettings added: “At Wrexham Glyndwr University we are always looking at innovative ways to offer further skills training for our staff, students and industry partners.

“Working in collaboration across our academic and operational team, with organisations such as The Extraordinary Club, enables us to work collectively to endorse digital skills and provide additional interactive sessions.

“We look forward to embracing our continued partnership with both The Extraordinary Club and many of our other partners, to sustain and progress our drive for innovation and inclusivity.”

And Graeme Park, senior lecturer in creative Industries at Wrexham Glyndwr University added; “When I met with Dawn earlier in the year I knew her workshops would be worth bringing to our university.

“The Digital Skills sessions have supported my creative industries students in their studies at Glyndwr and cover a variety of opportunities to help unlock potential future employment.”

