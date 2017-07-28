Devolved policing in Wales is a matter of ‘when not if’ says Police Commissioner

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner believes the devolution of policing to Wales is inevitable, saying it’s a matter of when not if.

According to Arfon Jones, the newly-elected chairman of the All-Wales Policing Group, there was now an unstoppable momentum in favour of the idea.

Mr Jones said support for devolving the issue was unanimous among the four Welsh commissioners who are members of the group.

Although not legally devolved many of the other areas of the criminal justice system, like the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts service, already operate with all-Wales structures.

Police forces in Wales would be more than £25m a year better off if the Assembly gained responsibility for policing, Plaid Cymru claimed last year.

The devolution of policing was recommended by the cross-party Silk Commission but was not included in the Wales Bill.