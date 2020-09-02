Developers of multi-million pound luxury Flintshire lodge park make huge strides in lockdown

Owners of an exclusive luxury holiday park have made huge strides with the development in lockdown.

The first phase of Maes Mynan Park, in Afonwen near Caerwys, was launched by Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Dafydd-Elis Thomas last autumn, but, as with many businesses, the Coronavirus outbreak prevented prospective holiday homeowners from visiting the picturesque site.

While restrictions have lifted in past weeks interest has started to grow and Acorn Leisure directors Peter and Louise Barlow have been working hard behind the scenes to lay 23 luxury lodge bases and the foundation for new access roads.

The whole team has spent countless hours maintaining and improving the park, supported by local businesses and trades along the way, when supply chains were strained due to the pandemic.





The first lodge arrives next/this month (September), they have taken on two team members and planted over 2,000 plants and trees.

“The Coronavirus hasn’t stopped us from getting the site ready and prepared for visitors and the next phase of development,” said Louise.

“The lodge park is nearing completion and as we prefer to work with customers on a bespoke basis, we can offer a selection of plots before they choose their dream holiday home.

“We have also laid the first nine static caravan bases as part of Phase 2 in a different area of the Park, with another 25 planned for the end of the year. We are delighted to share this special place with others who appreciate its abundant natural beauty.”

A new website has also been unveiled for Acorn Leisure, in addition to Maes Mynan Park, and they are planning to recruit further in the months ahead.

Louise added: “Before lockdown we had so much interest from all over the country, but Coronavirus meant we had to put all viewings on hold and shut the gates.

“Because of the size of the park we could social distance during lockdown and thanks to our positive team we managed to keep things moving with the development, even though the public were not able to visit. It’s been challenging, but it’s been that way for all businesses.”

They will continue to work in collaboration with other local firms, especially in the food and hospitality sector, and neighbouring attractions, to promote the area and welcome visitors.

Although Maes Mynan Park has planning for 47 lodges around two lakes, 25 lodges will be developed in the initial stages, with a further 63 static caravans becoming available over the next 12 months. Another area of the Park will see the development of a touring park for 70 caravans from 2023 and a wooded area has been set aside for boutique eco-glamping.

“We have come so far to this point, it’s been a real committed labour of love,” said Peter.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for everybody, but it also gave us an opportunity to take things on and complete key areas of the site. This has been possible because we are undertaking the development ourselves.

“As businesses and attractions reopen, we look forward to welcoming people to Maes Mynan Park and this incredible part of North Wales, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and a place very close to our hearts.”