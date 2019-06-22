Detailed plans for almost 300 new homes on former RAF Sealand camp look set to get green light

Detailed plans for almost 300 new homes on a former airfield in Deeside look set to receive the green light.

Flintshire Council first gave permission to develop the old RAF Sealand South Camp in 2012.

The site on Welsh Road in Sealand forms part of the £95m Northern Gateway project, which also includes a major retail and commercial park.

Preparation work began last autumn following the construction of a £3.1m road network paid for by the Welsh Government.

Politicians in Flintshire are now set to meet to discuss an application by Countryside Properties PLC detailing the access, appearance and scale of the 283 property development.

The proposals have been recommended for approval by council officers and Sealand’s county councillor has also backed the scheme, despite some objections being raised by residents.

However, Cllr Christine Jones said she believed most people in the community were excited about the development.

In a report which will go before the authority’s planning committee next week, she said: “The conception of the Northern Gateway has been around for nearly thirty years, just before I became a community councillor.

“Plans have been put forward, consultations taken place with residents, but no one really believed it was going to happen.

“The fact that work is happening, roads built and utilities being constructed has brought such excitement to the area.

“When the RAF site closed, it left a sadness in the ward.

“It was such a massive part of our community and the area has been derelict and lifeless since we lost the camp, so to see this massive area being developed at last is such an achievement and a huge improvement to the area.”

[New housing on land shaded red]

A total of seven letters of objection have been received against the plans.

They include concerns about increased traffic, the loss of trees and fears about an increased flood risk.

But the council’s chief planning officer said its policies supported the principle of development on the site.

Andrew Farrow said: “The Airfields and the former Corus, Garden City site together make up the ‘Northern Gateway’, a comprehensive mixed-use redevelopment which takes advantage of the strategic location and the availability of previously developed land.

“Both component sites have the benefit of outline planning permission which as part of the approved mixed use includes a residential contribution of 1,400 new homes to be delivered over a phased period.

“The Airfields site alone has an agreed principle of 725 residential units.

“This site forms a significant part of the housing land supply in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

“Jeopardising this supply and commitment would not only be detrimental to the long-term strategy for this site, but ultimately to the LDP, putting the council at risk of being unable to robustly defend itself against unplanned, speculative development.”

Mr Farrow has backed the plans for approval subject to the developers entering a legal agreement to give 28 affordable homes to Wales and West Housing Association.

They would also need to commit to ensuring a management company is set up to manage the maintenance of the site in the future.

The planning meeting will take place on Wednesday next week.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).