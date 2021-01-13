Desperate plea for Childline volunteers in Wales as devastating mental health impact of pandemic takes toll on children

NSPCC Cymru/Wales is warning about the devastating mental health impact of the pandemic on children.

New figures reveal the average number of counselling sessions being delivered to children and young people from Wales about mental and emotional health each month has risen by 13% since lockdown.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, 1,934 counselling sessions have been delivered to children and young people from Wales on this issue between April and December 2020 – an average of 215 every month.

Childline counselling is delivered by volunteers, but the impact of COVID-19 on the charity’s volunteer workforce means the service in Wales has less than half of the number of active volunteers it usually aims for.





Coupled with the latest worrying figures of rising mental health concerns and continuing Welsh Government restrictions, the NSPCC is urgently appealing to those who can spare four hours one evening a week or at the weekend to volunteer.

With schools in Wales closed to the majority of pupils until at least Friday 29 January and the whole country in lockdown, Childline has never been more important as a source of support for young people who are struggling. Now more than ever, it is essential that children are not left isolated, alone and unsupported when they need it most.

Over the past ten months, trained counsellors for the NSPCC-run service have heard first-hand the devastating impact that the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic have had on young people’s mental health.

Children and young people in Wales who contacted Childline about their mental health spoke about concerns including loneliness, low mood, low self-esteem, depression and anxiety.

Some have been feeling isolated and overwhelmed due to concerns about family members catching the virus, or school closures and cancelled exams – while others have felt cut off from support networks and are missing family and friends.

Since the first lockdown last year, mental health has remained the top concern that children and young people talk to Childline about.

The latest data from the children’s charity reveals that counsellors at its Childline service across the UK have now delivered a total of 54,926 counselling sessions to children of all ages who contacted the service for support with mental and emotional health issues from April to the end of December.

Ewa Turczanska, a former dermatologist, has been volunteering as a Childline counsellor in Wales for 15 years.

She says: “I’ve heard first-hand the devastating impact the pandemic has had on children’s mental health and well-being.

“As children’s lives continue to be impacted by the pandemic, it is vital that myself and my fellow volunteer counsellors continue to be here to listen to children’s worries and support them.

“However, we currently can’t answer every child so, if you can, please sign up and volunteer for Childline and help us reach every child who needs our support.”

Prestatyn is home to one of 12 Childline bases UK-wide and during the pandemic the service has continued to adapt to ensure it can still be here for children including developing online training so volunteers can answer emails from young people remotely.

However, despite this, since last March volunteer numbers UK-wide have dropped by 40%.

Senior Supervisor for Childline in Wales, Louise Israel added: “Since the latest national lockdown many children have been reaching out and talking about their emotional and mental health and Childline is continuing to support them with their worries.

“Childline gives them a free and safe space to talk about anything that might be bothering them – no matter how big or small it might seem. The service we provide can be life-changing for children and young people who contact Childline, but often for our volunteers too.

“We’re urgently in need of more volunteers at our bases in Cardiff and Prestatyn to help us answer contacts from children and young people who are often very vulnerable.

“Our counsellors are remarkable and we have a wonderful team here, but we desperately need more English and Welsh speaking volunteers to join us and especially for evening and weekend shifts.”

Despite, the latest national lockdown, Childline will remain open and staff and volunteers have been given key worker status to continue their vital work.

Sparing a few hours, one evening a week or at the weekend volunteering at a local Childline base can help ensure Childline continues to support children who often have nowhere to turn.

Volunteering for Childline is just one of the ways to help make 2021 a better year for children.

There is also a range of other ways to support the charity, including taking on a sponsored challenge or fundraising in the community.

Childline Founder and President, Dame Esther Rantzen says: “With schools now shut again and children spending more time behind closed doors, it is absolutely imperative that Childline is there for them.

“Many young people, especially those in unsafe homes, are feeling desperately anxious and depressed. School can be the only safe haven they know, and without that support they feel entirely alone.

“For them, Childline is literally a life-line. But the service urgently needs more volunteers to listen to and support children, and more funds to pay for their calls and on-line contacts, and for that we depend upon the generosity and compassion of the public. It is the NSPCC’s mission to make 2021 a better year for children, and with your help we can make this dream a reality.”

More information about volunteering and fundraising is available on the charity’s website or via volunteer adverts from Childline Prestatyn.

Successful applicants are asked to give a minimum 4.25 hours per week as a Childline counsellor, and receive a comprehensive training package.

Anyone interested in finding out more about what the role entails and how to apply can contact:

Childline Prestatyn via Sally.King-Sheard@nspcc.org.uk or 01745 772 100.

Children can call Childline on 0800 11 11 from 7.30am to 3.30 am from Monday to Friday or 9am to 3.30am on weekends. Or they can get in touch via www.childline.org.uk

Anyone with any concerns about the welfare of a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or visit nspcc.org.uk for advice.