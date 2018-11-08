Demolition of historic pub in Ewloe placed on hold

Proposals to demolish a historic pub to make way for an apartment block have been placed on hold after the replacement was branded an ‘eyesore’.

Politicians have raised concerns about the design of the three-storey apartment building for people aged over 55, which was earmarked for the site of the Boars Head Inn, Ewloe.

The pub is believed to be at least 400 years old and members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee also raised issues regarding road safety and parking.

The application by Anwl Construction and Pennaf Housing has now been deferred until those problems can be addressed.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday Joyce Angel, who sits on Hawarden Community Council, said: “We’re not objecting to the development of the site.

“What we are objecting to is what is proposed to be built.

“This proposed block of flats is far removed from what is there. It looks alien and totally out of keeping, a blot in the area.

“Currently there’s a perceived danger to pedestrians as it is, especially for parents with children and prams when walking to school.

“Lastly, I draw your attention to the ongoing problems adjacent to the site and the inability to provide sufficient on-site parking spaces for the residents.”

Cllr Dave Mackie, who represents Ewloe, joined calls for the proposals to be rejected.

He said the new building would be out of keeping with the area. “It will stand out in this area and be an eyesore.

“It will be too close to the kerb which will add to the overbearing effect on people who have to walk past it.

“This is a congested traffic area and this development will make this worse.”

Former Saltney Mayor Klaus Armstrong-Braun has made attempts to have the pub listed in the past.

The building is recognised by the Royal Commission for Ancient and Historic Buildings in Wales as a rare example of a purpose-built inn.

It includes a later-built Thomas Telford-style front extension, which was used to collect tolls from the nearby road.

However, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service Cadw rejected his calls.

Pennaf director Craig Sparrow said the plans were an attempt to bring new affordable housing to Flintshire.

He said: “Working with the Welsh Government, we’ve secured £3m towards this project, and in addition we’ll be placing £2m in private funding towards it.

“We’ve ensured there is no impact on residents and there is an identified need for this type of housing in the area for over 55s and families on the same site.

“There’s an urgency about this project.

We want to ensure the contract are signed in this financial year to secure this funding and the grant allocated to Flintshire can be drawn down.”

A motion was originally tabled for the application to be thrown out.

But on the advice of Andrew Farrow, the authority’s head of planning, a majority of councillors opted to defer it to allow their concerns to be looked at.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.