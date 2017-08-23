Dementia Cafe celebrates £500 funding from Queensferry Asda

A local Dementia cafe is celebrating after being after being awarded £500 from Asda Queensferry, as part of the supermarkets Green Token donations scheme.

Sealand and Queensferry Dementia Cafe are the latest organisation locally to receive the funding boost worth £500 as part of the Asda’s Community Life programme ‘Chosen by you…given by us’

A cheque for £500 was handed over to Wayne Jones, Cllr David Wisinger, Hayley Wilson and Cllr Christine Jones by Asda local Community Champion Rachel O’Brien on Monday.

The Asda Foundation Green Token Giving scheme lets customers at Asda Queensferry pick causes close to their own hearts to gain vital funding boosts.

Customers are handed green tokens at checkouts which they then drop into three boxes, one for each shortlisted charity.

At the end of the period, the organisation with the greatest number of tokens receives £500, the other two each receives £200.

The two groups to receive £200 funding were the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and the Quay Waterman’s Association.

Commenting on the Sealand and Queensferry Facebook page a spokesperson said;

“We would like to thank everyone at Asda Queensferry for their support and everyone who voted for us! This money means alot to the cafe especially with all the ideas we have had lately but it means even more knowing that people have become more aware and people really want to show support for people living with Dementia.”

The Asda Foundation supports Asda’s Community Life programme Chosen by you…given by us by providing the funding for the local charities and good causes nominated by Asda customers and colleagues.

This year will see a £1 million investment from the Asda Foundation, which will support over 10,000 local charities and good causes close to each store.

