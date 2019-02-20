Delyn MP’s ‘deep concern’ over unemployment in his constituency

A Flintshire MP has said he is deeply concerned that unemployment in the constituency has continued to maintain momentum.

The total number of unemployed claimants in David Hanson’s Delyn constituency in January 2019 was 1,130.

That’s 20 higher than in December 2018 and sees the 30% increase in unemployment since December 2017 built upon and not decreased, it represents a rate of 3.5% of the economically active population aged 16-64.

The equivalent UK claimant rate was 3.1%. The UK unemployment rate, which includes people not claiming benefits and is estimated from survey data, was 4.0% in October to December 2018.

The number of claimants in Delyn constituency is 255 higher than January 2018 and 40 higher than December 2018.

There were 240 claimants aged 18-24 in January 2019, 65 higher than January 2018.

David Hanson MP said:

“During a recent Work and Pensions question time I asked the Secretary of State what she was going to do to stop the rise in unemployment. My question on that day came after manufacturing figures showed that the industry had shrunk -1.1% in the quarter. Our region is particularly reliant on manufacturing and a decline of this size will only ever mean job losses.

“The Secretary of State dismissed my question at the time. A week later we now have the unemployment figures to demonstrate why the UK Government should be doing more to support constituencies like Delyn. We have a month-on-month increase in unemployment and a 30% rise over the year. This is because of an utter lack of interest by the UK Government into our economy.

“Whilst the UK Government turns its back on us, Flintshire County Council and the Welsh Government are doubling their efforts. Either through expansion of council house building, investment in our local infrastructure or support for new businesses they are doing their utmost. We now need a UK Government to show they too believe in North Wales.”