Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd May 2020

Updated: Fri 22nd May

Delyn MP Rob Roberts launches ‘Unsung Heroes’ campaign to thank those who have gone over and above in our community

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

MP Rob Roberts has launched an ‘Unsung Heroes of Delyn’ campaign to recognise those individuals and organisations who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in our community.

Many people have contacted the Delyn MP’s office to tell him about the extra-ordinary efforts being made by others in his constituency.

Individuals and organisations can now be nominated to receive recognition for the efforts.

Those nominated will receive a certificate of recognition and will be publicly recognised by Rob.

Once lockdown is over, the country has healed, and life returns to a more recognisable form of normality Rob will host a celebratory event, and those who were nominated will all be invited.

Rob said:

“It’s difficult times, and we all appreciate how challenging these times can be. Now more than ever, it is important that our community comes together to support one another in whatever way we can.

“The people in Delyn have been community driven and I’ve heard lots of stories from people about the various activities that have been taking place.

I thought it important to be a part of that, to recognise the hard work some people, so I am proud to launch my ‘Unsung Heroes of Delyn’ campaign which will thank and celebrate the amazing contributions from local people, organisations, and companies.

“Each week I will publicly recognise and thank our local heroes for their work and efforts in responding to the current crisis and when it’s over I will be inviting them to a celebratory event to thank them face to face for their brilliant work.”

To nominate an individual, business, or organisation that you think has gone above and beyond the call of duty recently please use the nomination form on Rob’s website at wwww.rjroberts.co.uk/our-unsung-heroes or email Rob at rob.roberts.mp@parliament.uk.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Penyffordd community leaders write to First Minister over concerns village has become ‘soft target’ for developers

News

Welsh care workers to receive post traumatic stress disorder support

News

Live streaming of vital North Wales health board meeting on controversial changes abandonded due to “technical difficulties”

News

Captain Tom Moore fund donates more than £160,000 to North Wales hospital charity

News

A new made-in-Wales antibody test is being introduced throughout the UK to tell whether people have had coronavirus

News

Increase in North Wales COVID-19 cases a result of increased testing rather than ‘late epidemic surge’

News

Read 694,524 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn