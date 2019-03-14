Delyn AM helps to raise awareness of ovarian cancer at the National Assembly

Hannah Blythyn AM held a drop-in event at the National Assembly alongside Ovarian Cancer Action, giving Assembly Members and staff the opportunity to learn more about the disease and meet with women who have been affected by ovarian cancer.

March marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, raising awareness of the sixth most common cancer in women.

In the UK alone, around 7,400 women are diagnosed with the disease annually, while approximately 4,300 women die due to ovarian cancer each year.

The Delyn AM said: “Tackling ovarian cancer, to me, is not just a priority for me as a politician but it’s a priority driven by personal experience.

“Many of us here have a family member, a friend or will know somebody who has been affected by ovarian cancer.

This testifies to the need to tackle this, to raise awareness and to bust the myths around ovarian cancer.

“The best way today that we can work together to beat ovarian cancer is to be aware of the facts, to be aware of the symptoms and to be aware of your own family history.”

Ovarian Cancer Action is a UK-wide charity aimed at raising awareness of the disease and funds research into tackling cancer.

Alicia Evans, Ovarian Cancer Action Wales Regional Officer, attended the drop-in session at the National Assembly. She said: “Ovarian cancer is easier to treat the earlier it is diagnosed, which means symptom awareness is vital.

“With around 360 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Wales each year, it was promising to meet so many Assembly Members committed to raising awareness of the disease across their constituencies and regions across Wales.

“Together, we will improve ovarian cancer survival.”