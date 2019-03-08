News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn will be addressing the Scottish Parliament to mark International Women’s Day

Published: Friday, Mar 8th, 2019
To mark International Women’s Day local AM, Hannah Blythyn, will be addressing the Scottish Parliament on Saturday 9th March as part of events to celebrate 20 years of devolution.

The annual event, organised by the Scottish Women’s Convention, will see Ms Blythyn join Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, along with other high profile women from public life to discuss the devolution journey.

Ms Blythyn, who was first elected as the Assembly Member for Delyn in 2016 and now also serves in the Welsh Government as Deputy Minister for Housing, says she is looking forward to taking part in the debate.

“It was great to be asked to contribute to the discussion on devolution as the Welsh representative and I look forward to highlighting how it has had positive impacts on women, our communities and country as a whole.”

The theme of this year’s event is the establishment of the devolved parliaments in 1999, the role women played during that process and how they have continued to fight for rights since then.

Closer to home as part of the 20th anniversary of devolution, the Delyn AM will also be holding community and stakeholder events across the constituency to mark the first 20 years, as well as providing the opportunity to shape the next two decades of devolution to ensure our area’s agenda is the Assembly’s agenda 

 

