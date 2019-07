There are reports of long delays on the M56 from Junction 15 (M53) following a collision.

One lane was blocked for a period of time however it has since be reopened.

There is over two miles of stationary traffic stretching back to A494 bypass.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Queueing traffic due to earlier accident on M56 Eastbound from J15 M53 J11 to J14 A5117 (Hapsford). Lane three (of three) was closed until around 16:45. All lanes have been re-opened.”