Delays on the M56 Eastbound following a collision near the Runcorn exit

Update: The M56 in Cheshire is currently experiencing severe delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times.

Highways England states:

“At approximately 11 am there was a multiple vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway which blocked lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) which are now closed within J12 (Runcorn) and the queue of traffic (approximately 5 miles) is back to J14 (Ellesmere Port).

For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey. If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.”

Previous report: Two lanes of the M56 are closed eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn) following a collision.

Traffic is reported to be at a standstill behind the collision which is causing over four miles of tailbacks from Helsby.

Emergency services including fire and ambulance are at the scene.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

Two lanes closed and long delays due to accident, two cars involved on M56 Eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Lanes two and three (of three) remain closed.

Traffic was briefly held between 12:35 and 12:40.

Travel time is around 55 minute.