Delays on the M56 Eastbound following a collision near the Runcorn exit

Update: The M56 in Cheshire is currently experiencing severe delays of at least 60 minutes above usual journey times.
Highways England states:
“At approximately 11 am there was a multiple vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway which blocked lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) which are now closed within J12 (Runcorn) and the queue of traffic (approximately 5 miles) is back to J14 (Ellesmere Port).
For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.
If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.”
Previous report: Two lanes of the M56 are closed eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn) following a collision.
Traffic is reported to be at a standstill behind the collision which is causing over four miles of tailbacks from Helsby.
Emergency services including fire and ambulance are at the scene.
#M56 westbound at #J12 (#Frodsham #Runcorn #Widness) currently has 2 lanes closed due to a collision. @NWAmbulance & @CheshireFire are en-route. Traffic Officers & @CheshireRCU @NWmwaypolice are on scene.
— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) November 12, 2019
Latest traffic report for the area states:
Two lanes closed and long delays due to accident, two cars involved on M56 Eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn).
Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Lanes two and three (of three) remain closed.
Traffic was briefly held between 12:35 and 12:40.
Travel time is around 55 minute.