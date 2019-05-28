News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55: All lanes back open following earlier RTC near Northop

Published: Tuesday, May 28th, 2019
Update: All lanes back open 

First report: There are reports of delays on the A55 Eastbound following a three-vehicle collision just after junction 33.

Traffic is stationary back past the Flint Mountain turns off.

There is also heavy traffic on the Westbound carriageway from Ewloe to Northop.

 

Latest traffic report states:

Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 North Wales Expressway both ways from J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Near Northop Hall.’

More as and when…  

 

