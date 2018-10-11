News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A55 eastbound near Halkyn now clear following earlier delays after car leaves the road

Published: Thursday, Oct 11th, 2018
Update 8.00am – Queuing traffic appears to have cleared, the lane closure was lifted at 7.50am

 

Previous Report: Traffic Wales is warning of possible delays on the A55 eastbound between Holywell and Northop due to an accident.

It’s understood a car is on the embankment and not the main carriageway, traffic is slowing on approach to the scene down and queues are building.

North Wales Police have posted an update on social media stating:

“RTC A55 Eastbound just after turning for Halkyn, by Billy Jeans Café. One lane is closed, traffic is heavy of course due to time of day. Disruption expected for approximately another hour.”

The latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A55 Eastbound between J32A A5026 (Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Lane one (Of two) is closed due to a car on the embankment. Heavy traffic from lane closure is adding to normal rush hour congestion.”

