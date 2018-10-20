Updated: Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on A494 this evening

Update 21:20 – Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on A494 this evening.

Emergency services were called just before 7pm to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway just before the Queensferry (Asda) turn off.

A motorcycle collided with ‘young pedestrian’ police have said.

Both the motorcyclists and the child have been taken to hospital.

If you saw the indinet of have any information which may help police call 101 quoting event reference W150169

Update 20:10 – North Wales Police have said: “Please avoid A494 Westbound between Deeside Industrial and Queensferry if possible. Heavy traffic due to collision and currently down to one lane for the next hour.”

Earlier Report – Traffic is building up on the westbound carriageway of the A494 in Queensferry due to a collision.

Reports say one lane is closed due to the accident between a car and motorcycle.

One eyewitness passing the scene said two ambulances are in attendance.

The incident looks to be located just past the bridge over the river.

Traffic is heading into Queensferry from Sealand is affected.