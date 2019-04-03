News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A494 all clear following earlier delays due to a collision on Aston Hill

Published: Wednesday, Apr 3rd, 2019
Update: The road has been clear and all traffic is running freely.

Earlier report: Queues are forming along the A494 on Aston Hill following a multi-vehicle collision, one lane Westbound is understood to be blocked.

Michael has been in touch to say: “Accident just happened on the Aston hill heading towards Ewloe, one lane closed multiple car crash everyone looks ok thou but delays forming”

Emergency services including two ambulances appear to be in attendance.

North Wales Police tweeted:

“Collision A494 between Asda Queensferry and St Davids Hotel Ewloe Westbound. May be delays while emergency services clear carriageway. Tailbacks currently. Please avoid area if possible. Thank you.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Reports of partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , three vehicles involved on A494 Northbound from A55 North Wales Expressway J33B (Ewloe) to A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off).”

More to follow…

 

