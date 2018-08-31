A494 Ewloe Eastbound – lane now back open following earlier collision

All lanes are back open on the A494 eastbound near Ewloe following an earlier road traffic collision involving two cars.

Update 12:02pm: Traffic Wales has said, “A494 Ewloe Eastbound – Lane now open and vehicle’s removed. Long delays remains in the area.”

Update 11.55am: There’s around five miles of queuing traffic back along the A55 past Flint mountain towards Halkyn – delay is quoted at 55 minutes, the ambulance has left the scene.

Update 11:40am: Lane two is closed and the ambulance service is on the scene.

Latest traffic reports states:

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A494 Northbound between A55 J34 (Ewloe) and B5125 (Buckley Turn Off). Congestion to J33 (Northop). Lane two (of two) is closed next to the exit slip road, ambulance on scene.

Earlier report: There are reports of delays on the A494 eastbound at Ewloe due to a collision.

Traffic Wales has said one lane is currently closed.

Traffic is building up along the A494 and back to the A55 at Northop Hall, there is also queuing traffic on Ewloe loop.

More as and when..