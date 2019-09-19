News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Eastbound M56 in Cheshire closed following a serious collision

Published: Thursday, Sep 19th, 2019
Traffic on a stretch of the M56 in Cheshire has been stopped following a serious collision.

Update: Highways England has said: 

“The M56 is closed eastbound between Junction 10 (Warrington) and Junction 9 (M6 J20) due to a serious multi-vehicle collision.

Diversion – Exit at J10 and follow the hollow square diversion symbol.

Take the 1st exit from the roundabout onto the A49 (Tarporley Road).

At Stretton turn right onto the B5336 (Stretton Road). Continue to the end of the road and turn right onto Grappenhall Lane. Take the 2nd exit from the 1st roundabout onto the B5356 (Grappenhall Lane).

Continue to the  1st roundabout and take the 2nd exit onto the A50 (Cliff Lane) to re-join the M56 at J9

Allow at least an extra 60 minutes for your journey.”

Earlier report:

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway between from J10 for Stretton and J9 M6 the Lymm Interchange.

Emergency services including paramedics and the fire service are at the scene.

All lanes on both east and westbound carriageways were stopped while two air ambulances lands at the scene.

The westbound side has reopened but there is heavy traffic reported.

The eastbound remains closed.

Latest traffic report states:

Eastbound: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to accident on M56 Eastbound from J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) to J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange). Traffic has been held since around 17:45.

Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on M56 Eastbound from J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton) to J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange).

Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). The road has been closed since around 17:55, traffic had been previously held in both directions to allow two air ambulances on the scene before the closure was fully implemented.

All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to accidents in the opposite direction on M56 Westbound from J9 M6 J20 (Lymm Interchange) to J10 A49 Tarporley Road (Stretton). Traffic has been held since around 17:45.”

