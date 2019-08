There are reports of delays on the A55 eastbound from Halkyn following a two-vehicle collision.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J32A B5123 (Pentre Halkyn) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Near Halkyn Services.”

Traffic is reported to be stationary on the eastbound side, traffic is slow past the scene on the westbound side.