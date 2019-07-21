Traffic back to normal on A494 Aston Hill following earlier collision

Further Update: Traffic is back to normal on A494 at Aston Hill following an earlier collision.

Update: A494 incident – Traffic Wales says, “Road will shortly be temporarily closed Eastbound due to recovery of vehicle – Please remain patient.”

Previous Report: There are reports of the delays on the Eastbound A494 at Aston Hill following a collision.

Emergency services including two fire engines and paramedics are at the scene of the incident.

One lane is closed from Old Aston Hall Road past the scene around 150 metres further on towards the Plough Pub.

It is understood a car has left the carriageway within the chevron section of the A494, crashed through the railings and has ended up on the footpath.

James got in touch and said: “A car gone through the barriers on the pedestrian walkway going down towards Queensferry. 2 ambulances there and 3 police cars.”

Louie said: “Just drove past and seemed pretty bad, looked like firefighters were taking the roof of the car.”

There is around a mile and a quarter of stationary traffic backing up to the A55.

