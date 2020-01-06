News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Saughall Road has reopened following earlier closure due to a crash

Published: Monday, Jan 6th, 2020
The road appears to have been reopened and the accident cleared.

According to Cheshire Live, and air ambulance and two road ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

“One female in her thirties taken to hospital with hip injuries.

Another patient taken to hospital with a wrist injury.

Two other people were treated at the scene.”

Previous report: Saughall Road has been closed following a road traffic collision. 

The road is blocked and emergency crews are at the scene at the ‘Dairy Crossroads’ traffic lights – the junction with the A5480 close to the Greyhound Retail Park. 

Saughall Road has been closed from Western Avenue in Blacon to the junction with Stadium Way. 

@Adamcjchurcher Tweeted: “Really nasty accident down at the 4-way junction just behind Sealand. Lots of emergency services and looks as though they’ve had to take doors off one of the vehicles.”

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“Road blocked and queueing traffic due to accident on Saughall Road both ways near A5480. Locally known as the Dairy Crossroads. Detour in operation – for bus services 1 and 1A via Blacon Hall Road and Blacon Avenue.”

 

