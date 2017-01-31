Update: RTC Cleared traffic is moving freely on A55 near Broughton

January 31st, 2017 Transport

Update: RTC Cleared traffic is moving freely on A55 near Broughton.

From earlier:

There are long delays on the A55 heading towarsd Chester, traffic is backed up to broughton due to an RTC near Eccleston.

According to traffic sensors there is around an hiur delay to journeys.

Wendy said on Facebook: “A55 towards Chester long delays. Both lanes shut near Broughton due to a crash. Police & breakdown wagons there now ”

The BBC travel website say:

‘A55 Cheshire – Lane blocked and queuing traffic on A55 eastbound in Eccleston at the Eaton Road junction, because of an accident.”

‘Police directing traffic. Diversion in operation – Via Posthouse roundabout. Congestion to unnamed road, on A483 Wrexham Road to Overleigh Roundabout and on A483 to unnamed road”

