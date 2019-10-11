Deeside’s annual firework display set to take place on November 2nd

Deeside Round Table’s Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display is set to take place at Deeside Leisure Centre on November 2 this year. The organisation – which has have helped support the local community for over 60 years – hopes to raise thousands of pounds from the event which will go to local good causes. A spokesperson for Deeside Round Table said: “With an award-winning fireworks display team, an impressive bonfire and even a funfair too, this one-night-only event is not to be missed! Fancy a bite to eat while you’re here? Well we’ve got you covered! Hotdogs and made to order artisan pizzas will also be on sale throughout the night for you to enjoy! All of the profits raised from the Charity Bonfire & Fireworks Display are donated back into the local community to support those who need it most. Deeside Round Table has supported the Branwen Ward at the Deeside Hospital, donated a number of quick-access defibrillators and helped clean up the local neighbourhoods. We recently held a charity beer festival in Hawarden and continue to bring joy to all during the Christmas season with our traditional Christmas Santa Float. Entry to the event is £3 per child, £5 per adult and £10 for a family ticket which permits up to two adults and three children. To buy tickets click here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/deeside-charity-bonfire-fireworks-display-2019-tickets-52192257447 All tickets purchased online will be given priority gate entry on the night and can be printed or presented on your smart phone for scanning at the gate.

FAQs

What happens if the weather is bad?

In the 43 years the event has been running, the weather has never been bad enough to cause a cancellation.

It can get chilly outside though so make sure you wrap up and stay warm!

Are tickets available on the night?

Yes you can pay on the night, but we are unable to accept card payments at the gate, so please bring cash.

Also, buying your ticket in advance means you can skip the big queue and enter through a dedicated entry point for advance ticket holders only.

Only have notes? Please consider leaving spare change with our volunteers carrying collecting tins and buckets.

Every penny raised on the night goes into supporting the local community and the more we raise together, the more we can do for those who really need support.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

There are no minimum age requirements for entry, but there may be age and/or height restrictions in place for the funfair rides.

What are my transport/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Public bus services operate direct to the front gate of the Deeside Leisure Centre.

Limited parking is available on site however ASDA have a large open carpark situated across the road from the venue and are open 24 hours.

What can I bring into the event?

While you may bring food and soft drinks, alcohol is not permited.

Please be considerate and place any unwanted litter in the bins provided.

Sparklers and other dangerous items are not permitted and must be left at the gate or disposed of prior to entry.

How can I contact the organiser with any questions?

If you want to get in touch for any reason, email deeside@roundtable.org.uk and we will respond as soon as possible.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

You must bring either your printed ticket with the QR Code / Barcode clearly visible, or be able to present a valid Apple Wallet or Android Wallet ticket for scanning at the gate.