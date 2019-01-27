Deeside Synchronised Ice Skating Club amongst the best in the UK at the British Championships. 

Deeside Synchronised Ice Skating Club proves themselves to be amongst the best in the UK at the British Championships last weekend.

The Winter of 2018 was a momentous season for the Club, it’s teams and skaters.

The Deelites (pictured above) securing a superb Silver from London and a Gold to become Welsh Champions in their class for a second year running.

With the Angels raising their game to show they can compete with the best with a fantastic Bronze in London and a Bronze in Cardiff, also securing Welsh Champions in their class.

Both teams competed in the Wintercup in Belgium against strong teams from across Europe with both teams stepping up to a higher category to compete with both teams securing fourth spot.

The Deelites and Angels have been inspired by their success and have taken the club to the next level with the Angels outclassing many teams to gain a well-deserved bronze medal at last weekends British Championships to become the third highest ranked team at Elementary level in the UK.

Inspired and supported by their fellow club mates and not wanting to let them down, the Deelites took to the ice to secure a close 2nd place gaining the accolade of the second best team in the UK.

[Angels – 3rd Elementary, British Synchronised Championships 2019]

Both medal-winning routines can be viewed with coverage of the event on the BBC i-Player.

With the bar now raised high, both teams have set their sights onto the next International in February with high hopes of a medal.

Club chairperson Darell Jones said: “What an amazing club with fantastic talent with a family focuses environment for all to join, progress and make friends for life. I’m so proud of the teams and I’d like to thank the Coaches dedication and Aura for their support.”

Deeside Synchro Club train every Friday at Deeside Leisure Centre at 5pm to 7pm all level 5 skaters and above are welcome from any age as we have teams which currently have boys and girls from the age of 6 all the way to 50 plus.