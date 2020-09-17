Deeside personal trainer set to open second health and fitness studio next month

A Deeside personal trainer is set to open his second health and fitness studio next month.

Jack Sullivan, the owner of JS-PT will open his new studio at Daniels Court, Gas Lane, it was occupied by the former Flintshire Fitness Studio.

Jack – a former soldier – has been offering his services to the community at his original site in Connah’s Quay for a number of years.

After searching for a while Jack eventually found a location where he and his team can go through with their “mission – to help as many people as we can through exercise, nutrition, and community support.”





He is excited for what the future has to offer.

He said: “We are really excited at the prospect of being able to help even more people now with our new location in Mold.

“We have had a lot of success in Connah’s Quay and will continue to, and we are looking forward to bringing that success and results for the people in Mold.”

Throughout the course of its business life, JS-PT has picked up awards and been a finalist in other ceremonies.

Jack has also been able to raise over £7000 for charities alongside his team, including £2000 during lockdown for local businesses and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

He has helped people lose over seven tonne in weight, instilling a community spirit in like-minded people who strive to keep fit.

On opening day, one of Jack’s clients will be taking part in the Virtual London Marathon and will be finishing at the new studio just in time to have a drink to celebrate their achievement.

Jack however believes it is ever more important for these people to exercise as well as feel safe in light of the current pandemic.

“Exercise plays a vital part in people’s physical and mental wellbeing which is now more important than ever,” he said.

“It’s also now important that it’s made safe and that we play our part in making people feel at ease when exercising. That’s why we have in place measures for social distancing, more cleaning scheduled and also have a break in between sessions so that there isn’t any congregating.

“With over 50% of the adult population in Wales overweight and mental health problems on the rise, it really drives us to work on our mission.

“We will sanitise all areas, we have marked out spaces and always give updates when anything changes in line with Government guidance.

“Our team works hard providing our clients with safe, fun but tough exercise sessions that help them get the amazing results they get. Alongside this we check in with them regularly to make sure everything else is going well – nutrition, stress, energy levels and sleep.”

As well as offering these services, JS-PT will also be offering an opportunity for work as the new site will require an extra pair of hands to help out.

People who have previously worked in the fitness industry can apply.

Something the new recruits will encounter when starting is the 21 day challenge, a programme designed by JS-PT for both men and women which has been tried and tested on hundreds of local over 30’s in Mold.

Jack says it has had lots of success since its introduction.

He said: “The 21 day challenge has had lots of great success with people losing weight, enjoying exercise for the first time, being in a healthier routine and feeling great.

“This is why we want to start our first one in Mold on the 5th of October.

“Not only will people get results over 21 days, they will have all the help and support they need to understand how to live a healthier, more active life that isn’t restricted.

“People have already signed up ready to start their 21 days, and we have spaces left!”

