Deeside personal trainer issues advice regarding lockdown fitness

A Deeside personal trainer has given advice on how to keep fit and healthy over the two week firebreak lockdown.

For the penultimate day in this series of articles, Jack Sullivan – a former soldier and owner of JS-PT – gives his opinions regarding lockdown fitness from an informed perspective, having helped people lose weight over the years.

Today he writes about taking a break, when needed, to help with mental wellbeing – how choosing either five minutes, five hours or anything in-between can help benefit each person as well as what to do with this time.

He said: “Thursday’s are usually a day off for me, maybe not always a full day off, but time spent away from the phone and laptop.





“So, today whilst giving you some info, here’s a challenge for you to take up for tomorrow or the rest of this day.

“It’s about taking time for you, just stopping and doing something for you. Now, the amount of time you have for this will differ with everyone, but everyone will have time.

“Five minutes, five hours – the whole point is we do something to break, relax, recharge and just escape for a short period of time.

“More than ever we need to keep on top of our mental wellbeing and for me, this is the best way – taking time for us.

“So, what can it be?

“A walk, run, workout, hobby, game with the family, five mins reading, a brew, knitting, meditate, maybe even some TV? Anything.

“We can easily get caught in everything we are doing and forget to be.

“Whilst the whole point of these tips is fitness and staying well – this is so important.

“What can you do for you today?

“Let’s be realistic with the time we have and see what we can get done in that time.

“Relax, Recharge and Reflect. Sometimes it’s okay to do nothing.

“Tomorrow we have another really important topic to cover with you.”