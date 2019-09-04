News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside man ‘congratulated’ by police for breaking Criminal Behaviour Order in ‘world record’ time

Published: Wednesday, Sep 4th, 2019
Police have ‘congratulated’ a 24 year old Deeside man after he broke a Criminal Behaviour Order handed to him by a court – while he was still in the court.

Lee Kutryk from Connah’s Quay, was handed a six month suspended prison sentence for driving at a Police Officer.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order but within minutes he had broken it after allegedly swearing at a police officer.

A post on the North Flintshire Police team Facebook page – which has a growing reputation locally for its amusing ‘banter’ – states,

“we would like to offer our congratulations to Lee Kutryk.”

“We’re pretty confident he has just achieved a world record for fastest ever breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order!”

“Following being sentenced to 6 months in prison suspended, for driving at a Police Officer, he was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order by the court, one of the conditions was not to use abusive language.”

“He couldn’t help himself and swore at a Police Officer whilst still in the court building!”

“So here he is going back to court for the breach along with his other conditions, valid for 2 years.”

Kutryk is not permitted to enter an area around the coastal footpath, North Street, Green Lane and Chevrons Road in Shotton as part of the conditions set out in the Criminal Behaviour Order.

[A map published by North Flintshire Police of the areas Lee Kutryk is not permitted to go]

Other conditions Kutryk must obey include, not being intoxicated through drink or drugs in a public place in England or Wales.

He must not be in possession of any vehicle keys suitable for starting a motor vehicle.

Kutryk must not use or encourage others to use foul, abusive, insulting, offensive, threatening, disorderly or intimidating language or behaviour in any public place in England or Wales.

“If you see him breaching the conditions, do give us a call.” The police Facebook page states. 

