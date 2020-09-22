Deeside gym to host annual National Fitness Day tomorrow

A gym in Deeside is hosting National Fitness Day tomorrow, Wednesday 23 September, to help the nation get active.

Énergie Fitness in Queensferry, who founded National Fitness Day in 2011 before gifting it to UKActive in 2014, aim to get 50,000 people active this year.

The day will offer gyms, schools, fitness studios, celebrities, and individuals the chance to highlight the role physical activity plays in daily life and also raise awareness around the importance of leading a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Glyn Stephens, Franchisee at Énergie Fitness, said: “This year’s National Fitness Day is particularly important following many months of people in lockdown, which has often had both physical and mental implications.





“After such a challenging year, there has never been a greater time to get the nation feeling motivated, active and positive.”

Énergie Fitness is giving both members and non-members free access to an extended programme of live online classes for one day only.

This includes a morning Pilates class through to a lunch-time burn and then a HIIT class in the evening where Énergie’s team of experts will guide people through.

They expect to see thousands join online across the UK.

Glyn adds: “This is a chance to get back out there, feel positive, set a goal and join people from all walks of life in the biggest fitness event of the year.

“This small change can make a huge difference and we’re here to support every single person each step of the way.”

With it being Énergie’s 10th National Fitness Day, along with the free online classes, they will be delivering a three hour Spinathon which will raise money for the NHS.

They are also offering the ‘Beat the Instructor’ and ‘Triathlon’ challenges, ‘Pick n Mix’ workouts and free ‘Trail Run’ at Loggerheads which starts at the Colomendy Arms in Mold at 7pm.

As of recent, Énergie Fitness have adopted ‘Safe Exercise’ plans to ensure the safety of members and staff whilst maximising the opportunity for members to return to fitness.

Whilst they have implemented a comprehensive plan of safety and guidelines, the management team has stressed that members must also do their part.

There are four ‘golden rules’ members must follow.

The first being that members should not attend if they feel unwell or have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever.

The second is that members are asked to maintain safe social distancing from others at all times and are encouraged to wash their hands regularly.

Lastly, members must clean their workout space and equipment with the sanitisation wipes after use and make it clean and safe for the next person.

Glyn says: “With these strict measures now in place for over a month, we have successfully shown that people can safely return to fitness and feel good each day.

“National Fitness Day can be the start of a new you or a new challenge that keeps fitness fun and enjoyable.”

Since fitness clubs have reopened, the Énergie Fitness brand across the UK has welcomed back thousands of existing and new members to its gyms and continues to see confidence in returning members week on week.

If you are interested in taking part in the event or finding out more, contact Énergie Fitness Deeside on 01244 478248 or deeside@energiefitness.com.

—–

By Jordan Adams