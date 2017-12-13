Deeside Deelites win Gold at Cardiff

Deelites and Coach Vicki Usherwood

Deeside Ice Rink was well represented last weekend at the Viola Synchronised Skating competition held at Cardiff.

Fantastic performances from 3 teams representing two Deeside clubs brought home great results: Deeside Synchronised Ice Skating and Development Club (Deeside Synchro Club)

Deelites won Gold in the Preliminary category at their first competition of the season, delighting their coach, Vicki Usherwood.

Deeside Ice Skating Club Synchro Team Dreigiau Tan placed third in the Juvenile category, and Dreigiau Dawnsio placed second in the Adult category, both teams competing for the first time.

All three teams together with Deeside Synchro Club’s Angels will be competing next at the British Synchronised Ice Skating Championships at Nottingham in January.

Deeside Synchro Club say they always welcome new members who’ve achieved Learn to Skate Grade 5 or above. They meet on Friday evenings between 5 and 7pm.

For a free taster session or further info call Justine on 07981 474046 or see https://m.facebook.com/deesidesynchronizedskatingclub/