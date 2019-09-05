Charity Race Night to be held in Connah’s Quay on Friday

Employees from a Deeside firm are holding a race night in Connah’s Quay on Friday in aid of charity.

The group from Deeside Industrial Park based Russell IPM have held a number of charity events throughout the year.

They braved some tricky conditions recently during a 5km trek up Snowdon which raised over £2000 for the Alzheimer’s Society, one of four charities supported by staff from Russell IPM.

Award-winning Russell IPM is the leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative biorational pest control technologies, last year the company was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, its third Queens award,

The company is no stranger to raising money for charity, over a four year period staff, family and friends raised £100,000 for Leukaemia and Lymphoma research organising activities including sponsored bike rides, cake sales, guess the baby’s weight and an ice skating marathon.

There is a dedicated committee consisting of five team members who are responsible for ongoing team-building activities aimed at raising funds for their nominated charities.

The latest fundraising event – a race night – is being held on Friday 6th September at the Navy Club in Connah’s Quay.

The group aim to raise over £2,000 on the night for the Charity MIND.

The event is open to the public, tickets are £2.00 on the door and each entrance ticket will come with a raffle ticket.

Families and children are welcome to this event.

A spokesperson for the Russel IPM charity committee said:

“On the night guests can bet on horses per race (to win money) and also pay to become an owner or jockey of a horse where this could win a prize that’s not money related.

Along with this we will be holding a raffle.”

Some of the prizes include:

Chester Match day tickets, 6 week ice-skating course, Afternoon tea at the Mollington Banastre hotel and many more,

The event begins at 7.30pm.